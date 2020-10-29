LIVE: Summit County holds update on coronavirus spread

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County Public Health is updating the community on the spread of coronavirus in the county.

Summit County is under a level red in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which means high exposure and spread.

Dr. Clifford Deveny, President and CEO of Summa Health System says they’re seeing an increase in hospitalizations.

He says they’ve seen the most cases in the 44310 zip code.

Summit County has had 7,195 coronavirus cases during the pandemic.

270 people there have died.

Statewide, the Ohio Department of Health reports 5,256 deaths and 205,347 coronavirus cases.

The state has seen an uptick in new hospitalizations.

