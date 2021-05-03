Sen. Sherrod Brown visits Wolstein Center as coronavirus vaccine numbers hit 40%

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) Ohio visited Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center and mass coronavirus vaccination site Monday.

According to a press release, Sen. Brown wanted to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, more than 4.7 million people in the state have started the vaccine process.

That’s about 40%.

Health officials and state leaders want to see those numbers increase.

People 16 and up in Ohio have been eligible for vaccines since the end of March.

Sen. Brown is expected to be joined by Cleveland State University President Harlan Sands, Dr. Alice Kim, the Medical Director for Inpatient Care Coordination and Long-Term Acute Care Hospital Program at the Cleveland Clinic, and Cecil Lipscomb, the Executive Director of the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland.

Ohio residents ages 20 to 29 show the lowest vaccination rates among adult age groups, with about 30% vaccinated.

Health leaders say younger people don’t often suffer the same serious side effects from COVID-19, but they are often carriers of the virus.