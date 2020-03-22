LIVE: President Trump updates the nation on coronavirus spread

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The task force has been providing daily updates to discuss the latest measures being taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are now more than 25,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. At least 323 people have died from the virus, including 3 in Ohio.

The confirmed fatalities were from residents in Cuyahoga, Erie and Lucas counties.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the state now has 351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 83 hospitalizations.

THE LATEST UPDATES FROM THE PRESS CONFERENCE: