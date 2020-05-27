1  of  3
Parma man leaves hospital after battling COVID-19 for two months

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Two months after being hospitalized with COVID-19, a Parma man has gotten the all-clear to leave the UH Parma Medical Center today.

Now, in a special send-off, medical staff is gathering to wish him well as he leaves the hospital with his family.

The man spent 23 days in the ICU, but has regained much of his strength with intensive rehabilitation. Doctors say he can now safely return home and he is being discharged.

