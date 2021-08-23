Ohio health leaders expect rise in RSV and coronavirus cases among children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, was joined by other health leaders Monday to talk about respiratory illnesses in children.

Doctors say in addition to an increase in COVID-19 cases in children, they’re seeing an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV.

Michael Forbes, MD, is a Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital.

He discussed what is being seen in Northeast Ohio.

“We basically eliminated RSV last year by masking,” he shared.

However, this year, he says that is not the case.

Pediatrician and Chief of Staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Patty Manning-Courtney, MD, also talked about what’s being seen at that hospital.

“The number of COVID in-patient cases has tripled in the last few weeks,” Dr. Manning-Courtney said.

Right now, doctors say the COVID cases continue to rise and they don’t see a plateau right now.

No coronavirus vaccines are approved for children under 12.

The vaccination rate for kids between 12 and 18 is over 55%.

The rate is just 47% among all ages in Ohio, according to ODH data.

LIVE UPDATES

The CDC is expecting an uptick in RSV, Respiratory syncytial virus – Dr. Michael Forbes, Akron Children’s Hospital

We basically eliminated RSV last year by masking – Dr. Forbes

Doctors are concerned about an uptick in RSV because of kids not masking

Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney recommends wearing a face shield in addition to wearing a mask, not attending events

“We’re between 250 and 300, and I fully anticipate we’ll go north of 300.” – Dr. Vanderhoff on COVID-19 cases. 100 in 100,000 is considered widespread.

Vaccination rates are going up – Dr. Vanderhoff

“It’s come as no surprise in the medical community that Pfizer received full FDA approval.” – Dr. Vanderhoff

“The number of COVID in-patient cases has tripled in the last few weeks.” – Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney