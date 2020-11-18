Emergency doctors in Ohio believe surge in coronavirus cases linked to Halloween parties

New 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew goes in effect Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stopped at Burke Lakefront Airport Wednesday in Cleveland to talk about the new measures the state is taking to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Tuesday, the governor announced a 21-day curfew.

The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew starts Thursday.

Retail must close at 10 p.m. Restaurants can stay open for delivery and takeout, and pharmacies and grocery stores can also remain open. DeWine said the curfew is not intended to stop anyone from going to work or getting medical attention, adding people should use common sense.

“We think we have a formula here to do it, to start knocking the curve down again, and we’re going to try it,” the governor said at a press conference.

“It took us 5 months to get to our first 100-thousand cases and we had over 100-thousand cases of spread over the last 3 weeks,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

There is some skepticism from residents over how much the curfew could help curb the increase in coronavirus cases.

Other states seeing a rise in cases are also implementing curfews.

LIVE UPDATES:

“Every single county is literally on fire.” – Gov. DeWine

In Lake County 1 out of every 100 people has been diagnosed with COVID-19 – DeWine

Governor says Ohio will get 30,000 vaccines in first batch

“Some of us in emergency medicine thinks it’s from Halloween” – Dr. Carla O’Day, MD, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center

Dr. O’Day is urging against get-togethers

“We’re already low on beds in the community.” – Dr. Carla O’Day, MD

“When we talk about stress on the hospitals, the real stress is going to be, and is already, on personnel. We have nowhere to borrow nurses, to borrow doctors.” – Gov. Mike DeWine

Cases ranging from 5,000 – 7,000 a day – Gov. Mike DeWine

“If we don’t turn it around, we’re going to see more and more schools that are going to close” – Gov. Mike DeWine

“We’re going to see more deaths in our nursing homes” – Gov. Mike DeWine