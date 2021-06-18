LIVE: Ohio governor talks about COVID vaccinations among student-athletes

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding a press conference Friday about COVID-19 vaccinations among student-athletes.

LIVE UPDATES

“This year is different,” Gov. DeWine says about athletes being able to compete without the cancellation of a season if they get vaccinated

“The vaccine is our ticket out. The vaccine is our ticket for a full season.”

“It’s not just for the athletes. If you’re in theatre, if you’re in debate, your ability to enjoy that season…the ability to have that…really depends on getting the vaccination.

“It’s our ticket to freedom.”

He is visiting with the Ohio High School Athletic Association Director Doug Ute and coaches and athletes from high schools around the Worthington area.

He’ll also be joined by the state’s Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D.

The State of Emergency in Ohio was officially rescinded Friday.

The governor shared this week that the vaccination rate of people between 12 and 17 in Ohio Is 54% and 57.6% among people over 18.