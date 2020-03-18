CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Grocery stores have become essential services in Ohio.

With customers emptying the shelves of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and some other everyday items, they’re working extra to keep shelves stocked and people safe.

Some stores have opened early for a special senior hour.

Most have changed their hours to accommodate extra time for stocking.

FOX 8 went to a local Giant Eagle to see how they’re faring in the day-to-day.

They say they will continue to be open in the days and weeks to come.

They ask that if you don’t find the product you need, it’s on the way.

They say every store has one truck coming every single day.