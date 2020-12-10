Northeast Ohio company donates face shields to Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio medical device company NelDerm is making a big donation to the Cleveland Clinic.

It’s bringing 100,000 face shields for frontline workers who are taking care of patients amid surging coronavirus cases.

NelDerm dropped off the donation at the Cleveland Clinic Thursday morning.

According to NelDerm, it sold 2 million face shields over the last few months, to help fulfill PPE needs across various industries.

NelDerm has been operating for six years.

They also specialize in wound dressings for people with fragile and sensitive skin.

“We are very grateful for this generous donation as we continue to navigate this pandemic. We continue to closely monitor all supplies and medical equipment and currently have adequate supply to ensure we have what we need to care for our patients.” Cleveland Clinic

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8