Watch: Newburgh Heights students surprise teachers with parade

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Washington Park Community School in Newburgh Heights surprised teachers and staff today with a parade at 1 p.m.

The appreciation parade was the idea of students and parents.

Participants lined up their cars along Washington Park Boulevard and drove past teachers and staff who were standing in the school’s parking lot.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on car parades, head here.

Just like every school in Ohio, Washington Park Community School closed its door due to the coronavirus pandemic, but teachers still worked with their students online.