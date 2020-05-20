Live Nation cancels 2020 Lawn Pass program as many concerts put on pause

*Watch our report above to see how local entertainment venues are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Live Nation is cancelling its 2020 Lawn Pass program in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was shared on the company’s website along with an explantion.

“We created the pass as a way for fans to enjoy shows all season long, and we know how much you were looking forward to concerts this summer. As concerts are put on pause, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Lawn Pass 2020 program and provide refunds to all of our passholders.”

Refunds are expected to be processed in as little as 30 days. Anyone with questions can visit support.frontgatetickets.com.

Related Content Senate GOP lawmakers discuss possible next steps in coronavirus relief funding Video Video

Cleveland Orchestra cancels summer concerts due to coronavirus concerns Video Video

Will there be concerts and sporting events this summer? Ohio Gov. DeWine says ‘I don’t know’ Video Video