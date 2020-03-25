2 people dead from coronavirus in Cuyahoga County; 454 people ordered to self-quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is updating the public about coronavirus in the county Wednesday.

The state health department reports 167 cases of coronavirus in Cuyahoga County.

37 of those are being reported by the city of Cleveland.

Health Dept received 500 calls Tuesday about essential businesses questions

Complaints and concerns about businesses being open in the county they're asking be made in a phone call at (216)201-2000

The county says they've received generous donations of personal protective equipment in the community

They still need more donations of non-latex gloves, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, N-95 masks and other equipment to keep healthcare workers safe

Donations can be made at 2501 Harvard Rd in Newburgh Heights

"People need to stay home," Health Commissioner Terry Allan says

130 cases, ages 14 - 91

2 deaths

167 orders of isolation (people who possibly have coronavirus)

454 orders of quarantine (people who were known to be in contact with someone who is infected)

"Every time you go out for non-essential business, you increase the risk of transmission," Cuyahoga County Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett says