LIVE: Health leaders discuss coronavirus vaccine rollout in Cuyahoga County

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will discuss details on its role in the COVID-19 rollout Wednesday.

First responders who choose to receive the vaccine are expected to start receiving it this week.

The City of Cleveland will begin inoculating EMS workers and firefighters on Christmas Eve.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson says the city plans to eventually have six vaccination sites once the vaccine is available to the general public.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will likely reveal more information on county-run sites and how the vaccine will be distributed among its communities.