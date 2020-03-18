1  of  2
Coronavirus headlines: Big jump in cases last two days; U.S., Canada expected to suspend travel between the two countries List: Northeast Ohio coronavirus cancellations and closures
LIVE: Cuyahoga County establishes coronavirus helpline

The Cuyahoga Department of Health held a briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus outbreak.

There are 31 confirmed cases in the county.

There are 67 confirmed cases in Ohio.

Updates 8:45 a.m.

  • Cuyahoga County has a helpline for people who have general inquiries about coronavirus. The number is 1(855)-711-3035
  • The health department is asking people to give cashiers space when they are checking out with groceries and other items
  • They’re reminding residents to wash their hands and to disinfect surfaces that are frequently used
  • Dr. Heidi Gullett with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health says Cuyahoga County has 26 cases, Cleveland cases are counted separately
  • Ages of patients range from 14 to 86
  • 2 people are hospitalized
  • The county is running COVID-19 tests at multiple labs
  • There is no plan currently for testing the general public

