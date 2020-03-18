LIVE: Cuyahoga County establishes coronavirus helpline

(CNN) -- The fear among investors about the novel coronavirus pandemic and its devastating impact isn't going away despite promises of massive government support for business.

US stock futures swung back into the red overnight after Wall Street's slight rebound. Dow futures fell more than 800 points, or 3.9%, accelerating earlier losses after hours. S&P 500 futures were down 3.7%, while Nasdaq futures declined 4.4%. Markets in Asia and Europe also fell again.