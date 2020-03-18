LIVE: Cuyahoga County establishes coronavirus helpline

The Cuyahoga Department of Health held a briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus outbreak.
There are 31 confirmed cases in the county.
There are 67 confirmed cases in Ohio.
Updates 8:45 a.m.
- Cuyahoga County has a helpline for people who have general inquiries about coronavirus. The number is 1(855)-711-3035
- The health department is asking people to give cashiers space when they are checking out with groceries and other items
- They’re reminding residents to wash their hands and to disinfect surfaces that are frequently used
- Dr. Heidi Gullett with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health says Cuyahoga County has 26 cases, Cleveland cases are counted separately
- Ages of patients range from 14 to 86
- 2 people are hospitalized
- The county is running COVID-19 tests at multiple labs
- There is no plan currently for testing the general public