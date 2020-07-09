LIVE: Governor DeWine addresses county cases as coronavirus spikes in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio has seen a spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the state over the last week.
The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Thursday afternoon.
There were 61,331 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 1,150 cases, along with a total of 3,006 deaths (up 15 from yesterday).
This recent spike in numbers, especially among young people, has prompted Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to mandate mask-wearing in public in seven counties, including Cuyahoga.
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 8,570 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 45 years old.
As of Thursday, here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 10,879
- Cuyahoga: 8,277
- Hamilton: 6,287
- Lucas: 2,836
- Marion: 2,736
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 439
- Cuyahoga: 383
- Lucas: 303
- Mahoning: 239
- Summit: 207
DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to update the public on the state’s response to the virus.
The governor is expected to provide updates on hard-hit counties, specifically those who have been designated under the Red Level 3 Public Health Emergency Alert.
As of Thursday, Ohio had 12 counties under the alert, including Cuyahoga.
Cuyahoga, Butler and Hamilton counties are on the state’s watch list, meaning they are close to meeting the requirements of being a Level 4 Public Emergency.
Ohioans are reminded to continue following the governor’s guidelines regarding social distancing and masks, where applicable.
Those who are interested in being tested for COVID-19 can do so for free at several pop-up testing locations throughout the state.
