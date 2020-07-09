LIVE: Governor DeWine addresses county cases as coronavirus spikes in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio has seen a spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the state over the last week.

The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Thursday afternoon.

There were 61,331 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 1,150 cases, along with a total of 3,006 deaths (up 15 from yesterday).

This recent spike in numbers, especially among young people, has prompted Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to mandate mask-wearing in public in seven counties, including Cuyahoga.

#Ohio's #COVID19 data for July 9, 2020. It’s important to remember that these are lagging indicators. If the pattern we are seeing in other states continues, we can expect to see hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths increase a few weeks after increases in cases. pic.twitter.com/HlCbJxpScc — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 9, 2020

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 8,570 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 45 years old.

As of Thursday, here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 10,879

Cuyahoga: 8,277

Hamilton: 6,287

Lucas: 2,836

Marion: 2,736

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 439

Cuyahoga: 383

Lucas: 303

Mahoning: 239

Summit: 207

DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to update the public on the state’s response to the virus.

The governor is expected to provide updates on hard-hit counties, specifically those who have been designated under the Red Level 3 Public Health Emergency Alert.

As of Thursday, Ohio had 12 counties under the alert, including Cuyahoga.

NEW RISK LEVEL MAP: 12 counties have triggered enough indicators to be at Red Alert Level 3. Three of those counties are on the watch list, meaning they are close to reaching Level 4: Butler, Cuyahoga, Hamilton.



Franklin Co. dropped off the watch list. Huron now a Level 2. pic.twitter.com/59M9Yl4vT6 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 9, 2020

Cuyahoga, Butler and Hamilton counties are on the state’s watch list, meaning they are close to meeting the requirements of being a Level 4 Public Emergency.

Ohioans are reminded to continue following the governor’s guidelines regarding social distancing and masks, where applicable.

Those who are interested in being tested for COVID-19 can do so for free at several pop-up testing locations throughout the state.

Here is the full list of popup testing sites in SW #Ohio this week. ⤵



We have 2 locations in #Cincinnati today, but there are many other testing locations throughout the state. Find them here: https://t.co/lGm1TGvYqD#StaySafeOhio #MasksOnOhio #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/aWDRr1xT6C — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 8, 2020

