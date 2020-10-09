Education coalition evaluates the impact of coronavirus on student success

(WJW) – The Ohio 8 held a virtual meeting Friday to address student progress and success amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ohio 8 is an alliance of superintendents and teacher union presidents from the state’s eight urban school districts including Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo, and Youngstown.

The group’s focus is on improving student achievement in urban districts.

Eric Gordon, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District was one of the speakers at the meeting.

He talked about the resilience of teachers and staff. CMSD started the school year remotely and has not returned to the classroom, since students were sent home in March.

He shared videos of teachers he said are working to reinvent and reimagine education, which he said will be important for students and educators on the other side of the pandemic.

One problem the group discussed was students running out of data.

Many students who don’t have laptops or wi-fi have been working from their phones.

The districts have been working to address that, as well as distributing more hot spots and equipment where it’s needed.

“There will never be a replacement for face-to-face learning,” shared Paul Palomba, president of the Canton Professional Educators’ Association.

