LIVE: Cuyahoga County to receive 30,000 coronavirus tests

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a briefing Friday to update its coronavirus cases and demographics.

CCBH reports 1,873 cases.

1,428 cases are confirmed, 445 are probable.

The probable cases are people who have symptoms and have been directly exposed but are unable to get a test.

That would indicate that testing has yet to increase in Cuyahoga County, despite claims from the governor’s office that testing would be going up exponentially in May.

The probable number has remained around 400 for several weeks.

95 deaths in Cuyahoga County are attributed to COVID-19 which is 9 more than one week ago.

CCBH also reports 580 coronavirus recoveries.

Press conference updates:

“We’re focusing on vulnerable populations,” CCBH Commissioner Terry Allan says

The funding will enable the county to test 2,000 people a day

Dr. Akram Boutros, CEO of MetroHealth, says the testing announcement will help protect the health of the county’s residents

Testing will focus on the elderly and people with weakened immune systems

The county is providing $5 million to CCBH for 30,000 tests

“Testing is how we will unlock the coronavirus puzzle,” Budish says

“There’s been a terrible shortage of tests,” says Budish

This website has details on eligibility and applications

Cuyahoga County will do a second round of the program with an additional $2 million they believe will help 600 small businesses

“We still need to do more. We have to help more of our small businesses to get through this,” Budish said

200 businesses will receive $2500 grants

Budish says half met the eligibility requirements

The small business fund has received 3100 applicants

County Executive Armond Budish says he’s making two important announcements

Click here for more stories on coronavirus

That is separate from Cleveland’s 879 cases and 39 deaths.