CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dr. Jill Miracle with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health stopped by the FOX 8 Newsroom Friday afternoon to answer your questions about the coronavirus.

There are 5 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says they expect the virus to peak from late April to mid-May. She says they also believe already 100,000 Ohioans are carrying the virus.

Meanwhile, Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that all schools would be on an extended spring break, beginning Monday and lasting until April 3.

The Governor also issued an executive order banning all mass gatherings of 100 people or more.

The ban includes auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias, parades, fairs and festivals.

This excludes airports, hospitals, shopping malls, typical office environments, restaurants and grocery stores. The order does not apply to religious gatherings and gathering for exercising First Amendment protected speech. There is no time frame on when the ban will end, DeWine said.

Hand hygiene is important. Wash your hands regularly, use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water. Avoid touching your face and eyes.

Doctors and health officials do not know how long the virus survives on surfaces. If you can, constantly sanitize shared surfaces like desks, keyboards, cell phones, doorknobs and other things that people regularly touch.

Signs and symptoms: cough, fever (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater) and severe shortness of breath.

If you feel like you have these symptoms reach out to your primary care physician. You may not have COVID-19. There are other viruses, like the flu, going around too. If you are so ill or cannot breathe — if you feel like your life is in danger — at that point call 911.

Quarantine vs. isolation. If someone has had contact with a verified COVID-19 case or has traveled to a country that is at risk, they are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. This means they avoid contact with others. Quarantine occurs if the person does not have symptoms and is not a confirmed case. Isolation occurs when someone has a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Should I travel? CDC discourages people from going on cruises. It is hard to distance yourself from others on a cruise. Travel is very case-by-case. If you are older than 60 or have chronic conditions and the travel is not essential, you may want to reconsider traveling at this point.

Should we be wearing masks? We are limited in the number of masks we have available. Those are most important for people who are in direct contact with someone with COVID-19, like healthcare professionals or those who have a person with coronavirus in the home. The masks aren’t even that effective at protecting you from getting the virus. They are more for people who already have it to prevent spread.

Health officials also say it is important to follow the below-mentioned precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

