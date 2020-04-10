Cuyahoga County health leaders release new data on coronavirus cases by zip code

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) - Health leaders in Cuyahoga County are releasing new zip code information Friday for cases in the area.

Wednesday, they said they had 682 cases and 20 deaths in Cuyahoga County.

That doesn't include City of Cleveland numbers.

Thursday night, Cleveland said it had 259 cases.

PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE UPDATES

Total lab-confirmed cases - 746

Lab-confirmed cases on April 3 in Cuyahoga County were 513

Age range 1 week - 101 years-old

20 deaths, 8 females, 12 males

143 cases have been cleared

Dr. Heidi Gullett is taking time to explain why they're releasing demographic information in our community

A 2009 report Dr. Gullett is referencing highlights how communities of color are at a disadvantage for health and other opportunities. She says it is important to understand this in relation to COVID-19 and its impact in the community.

A 2015 community health improvement plan said eliminating "structural racism" was a priority

COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting communities of color in Cuyahoga County and across the country, Dr. Gullet says

Dr. Gullet is reminding people the data only shows information on people who have been tested and our community has had a lack of testing

The data shows an increasing number of cases across several zip codes

"The infection is everywhere," Dr. Gullett says

The zip code data only references where infected people live, it doesn't indicate where they were infected because the information is unknown

11 - 13% of tests done are positive

33% of people sick in our community are healthcare workers

She says those tests are mostly just on people who were extremely sick and healthcare workers and first responders who were directly exposed

The largest group of people who are sick in Cuyahoga County are people who are 20-44

10% of cases the race data is unavailable

39% of Cuyahoga County cases are people who are black, while black people make up just 30% of the community

44% of cases are people who are white

7% other races

County data on hospital utilization is mostly unchanged from a week ago

Romona Brazile, Deputy Dir. of Prevention and Wellness says, "We know that people who need to be tested do not have access to tests"

"A lot of people who need testing in our county haven't accessed it," Gullett says

Cuyahoga County will donate 300 hot spots to CMSD to help provide wi-fi access for free for students who are without, according to county executive Armond Budish

They're also working to provide students Chromebooks to use through the end of the year

They're asking for donations to PCs for People

They can take working and non-working devices and refurbish them for use

The county is also working on maps to distribute with CMSD meal pickups on where to access free wi-fi

The health department says complaints are coming in by the hundreds about non-essential businesses and social gatherings

Health Commissioner Terry Allan says the spirit of the Stay-at-Home order is not meant to be punitive but to help save lives

"We can't let up now," Allan says on social-distancing measures

"This point in time is something that we'll all remember," Allan says





Slides from Friday's press conference