LIVE: COVID cases on the rise ahead of holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Following weeks of decline, COVID-19 cases in Ohio are starting to tick upwards once again.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA), there are currently 3,192 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

Courtesy: Ohio Hospital Association

That’s a 16% increase in the last week and a 36% increase in the last 21 days, OHA data shows.

Cases are up in every age group significantly, except for ages 0-17.

Coronavirus cases in that group have remained steady over the last week with 1.1% fewer than a week ago. That number is, however, up 40% from four weeks ago.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) discussed that change at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, Director of the Ohio Department of Health was joined by Thomas Herchline, MD, Professor of Medicine of Boonshoft School of Medicine from Wright State University and Benjamin Robison, MPH, Wood County Health Commissioner.

Health leaders urged more people to get vaccinated.

LIVE UPDATES:

“We’re encouraged so many young people are rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated.” – Dr. Vanderhoff

Dr. Vanderhoff is urging everyone to get a booster shot

“We continue to see rising cases and hospitalizations across Ohio.” – Dr. Vanderhoff

Dr. Vanderhoff says there’s a steep rise in cases Northwest Ohio especially

Coronavirus is considered high spread across Ohio

2 out of 3 people ages 12 and up in Wood County are vaccinated

Cases among vaccinated are very mild – Benjamin Robinson