MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital Edwin Shaw discharged a patient who recovered from COVID-19 on Friday after a month plus stay at the hospital.

The patient spent 14 days in rehabilitation and 16 days in a Cleveland Clinic ICU.

He was “clapped out” by the rehabilitation hospital team.

His wife came to pick him up and will be to taking him home. Friday was also her birthday.