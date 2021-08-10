LIVE: Cleveland health leaders update city response to Delta variant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Department of Health was briefed Tuesday morning from the Health and Human Services Committee.

Cuyahoga County is listed as having substantial transmission rates of COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control.

Chief Epidemiologist Elizabeth Svoboda says the city is seeing increased COVID numbers among all age groups.

“We are going to see an increased risk for everyone,” Svoboda said.

She went on to say that only 36% of Cleveland’s residents were vaccinated.

“The vaccines are a great protection.”

“Overall the rate of community spread is increasing.”

Delta’s prevalence in the U.S. is nearing 90% – Dr. Karen Cooper, Medical Director Cleveland Department of Public Health

It (Delta) replicates very quickly in the nasal track

90% of new cases among unvaccinated

July 10 – 34 new cases

Last week – 174 new cases

Cuyahoga County has put a mask mandate in place for county buildings. Many other communities have issued new mandates.

The press conference is expected to address the spread of Delta variant and what the city is doing to get more people vaccinated.