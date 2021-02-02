Cleveland clergy calls for churches to be used as vaccination sites to expand access

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – United Pastors in Mission of Greater Cleveland are holding a press conference Tuesday about providing more access to the COVID-19 vaccine in urban areas.

UPM is a group of religious leaders from various ethnicities and denominations.

The event was held at Mt. Zion church in Oakwood Village.

The clergy says the disparities for COVID-19 vaccine access for people of color is “social neglect.”

Of the 853,965 vaccines given to Ohio’s population, about a third (32%) have been given to minorities, including Blacks, Asians, Latinos, Native Americans, or multi-racial people. That data is according to the Ohio Department of Health.