Car parade celebrates workers and residents at Parma nursing home

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – ManorCare Health Services in Parma was one of the first nursing home facilities to have a ‘”cluster investigation” in the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

A cluster is described by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health as two or more people in one location who have COVID-19.

Testing was underway in late March after the cases for staff and residents.

Nursing homes are a particularly challenging situation with COVID-19 because of the shared spaces and the high number of vulnerable people.

Visitors were barred from nursing homes in March because of the developing public health situation.

That’s why Tuesday they’re celebrating residents and staff with a car parade.

Area fire departments are expected to take part along with family and friends.

