COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Thursday as local cases of COVID-19 have started ticking up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports it is tracking several different variants.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports admissions over the last week are up in every age group. The highest jump is in kids under 17, with a 38.9% increase in admissions over the last week.

OHA reports 156 people across the state were admitted with COVID-19 Wednesday. There are 865 people in Ohio being treated for coronavirus who are hospitalized.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH Director, spoke with Cleveland Clinic Infectious Disease Chairman, Dr. Steven Gordon.

Live blog:

Dr. Vanderhoff says overall COVID cases are down

About a dozen Ohioans die from COVID every day – Dr. Vanderhoff

40,000 people in Ohio have died from COVID – Dr. Vanderhoff

Vanderhoff says we could see another wave in the cold months, coinciding with the holidays

Vanderhoff says new variants are showing they can break through natural immunity.

He’s encouraging people to get their booster shot.

The boosters target new omicron variants.

Dr. Gordon said it’s especially concerning heading into winter months with the flu and RSV.

Shortness of breath, fatigue, brain fog are 3 most common symptoms of COVID, Dr. Vanderhoff says

Some estimates are that 1 in 3 people who have gotten COVID suffer from “Long COVID,” symptoms that don’t go away

Doctors are also concerned about a resurgence of the flu this season, Dr. Vanderhoff says.

The CDC is tracking more than 4 variants including BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, BA.4.6 and BF.7.

Find a vaccine near you here.