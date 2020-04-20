Little Tikes shifts gears from toys to medical equipment

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW)– Known best for building very familiar playsets and toys for children, Hudson-based Little Tikes is using its expertise to help patients and healthcare providers battling COVID-19.

Isaac Larian, CEO of Little Tikes parent company, MGA Entertainment, said he could not sit by and watch as coronavirus spread across the United States and the world.

Very early in the spread of the virus he committed $5 million of his own money and his company’s supply chain to deliver hundreds of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment to hospitals and healthcare workers.

“Especially I got involved because I saw a lot of doctors, nurses, paramedics and people in the frontline who are so brave to risk their lives to save the lives of others,” said Larian, who has experienced the loss of a family member to the virus.

Larian calls his far-reaching effort “Operation Pac-Man.”

Here in Ohio, he is re-tooling the Hudson plant where many of the company’s familiar toys are manufactured to build face shields and specialized masks for doctors and for patients.

The company’s senior creative director on Monday gave FOX 8 a look at some of the items they are creating.

Tom Fish said the face shield is a collaborative effort of many Ohio companies managed by a company called ‘Magnet.’

Little Tikes is manufacturing a headband while other companies are making various different parts of the face shield, shipping them to Hudson where Little Tikes is boxing them up and sending them to the state for distribution.

In Hudson, they are also creating specialized masks that can be worn by both doctors and patients.

The ‘Lev-Love’ system creates a full face mask that can filter air into and out of the mask work by patients.

A different version of the mask can be worn to protect doctors.

Fish said he has been working along with designers and engineers at MGA Entertainment in California to fine tune the design.

“This has actually been a collaborative effort. They actually were able to get into the doctors at UCLA and we have had this product in there; they have tried it in the OR, using it telling us what needs to change,” said Fish.

In an April 13 interview with FOX Business Channel, Larian said the Hudson plant would soon be turning out as many as 5,000 pieces a month, donating everything.

“We are not making a penny on them; we are donating these to the frontline health workers,” said Larian.

Through ‘Operation Pac-Man’ he is also challenging others to donate to the cause in support of healthcare providers.

The Hudson plant has been the focus of local public health officials who have been vigilant in making sure that the environment inside the plant is also in compliance with safe practices.

Fish said he and others fine-tuning the designs have been working day and night on the project.

“It feels wonderful. Let’s hope it all works and everything gets better. In Ohio, we are still going up with our counts, you know, so we are mostly working from home. As far as this works out if we save one life it’s worth it,” said Fish.

