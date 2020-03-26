‘Listen to your body’: Locals who’ve recovered from COVID-19 offer advice, message of hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio (WJW) -- A Kent firefighter is one of dozens locally who have recovered from COVID-19.

Officials tell the I-TEAM the firefighter has been symptom free for more than a week and has been cleared to return to work. On Thursday, he was back doing the job he loves.

A great grandfather from Portage County, Leo Masztak, and 55-year-old Kevin Harris of Warren, have also recovered from the virus.

“You gotta move, you gotta listen to your doctors and you gotta listen to your body. Don't give up,” Harris said.

The Cuyahoga County Health Department tells the I-TEAM they discontinued isolation orders for five people who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s good to know others have survived and recovered,” said Don Babich, of Geneva.

His daughter, Stacey Unsinger, 51, is currently in a medically induced coma at a Cleveland hospital.

“Because of her low immune system, it will take her a little longer but as long as we are on the rise that's a good thing,” Babich said, noting doctors told him Thursday his daughter is slowly improving.

Harris offered this advice to anyone who has the coronavirus.

“There is a long time there you feel despair, like you are going to die, because you never felt like this before,” Harris said. “I had it very, very bad, but I got through it and they can get through it too.”