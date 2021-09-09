LIST: Week 4 Northeast Ohio high school football games canceled due to COVID-19

**In the video, above, learn about some schools returning to remote learning**

(WJW) – Week 4 of high school football is seeing cancelations due to positive cases of coronavirus and students in quarantine.

WEEK 4 Cancelations

CHIPPEWA LOCAL SCHOOLS

Chippewa Local Schools has canceled its Friday game vs Dalton.

A football player tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing for other athletes and students is underway.

PYMATUNING VALLEY

Pymatuning Valley’s game at Rootstown has been canceled due to coronavirus.

WEEK 3 Cancelations

CLEARVIEW LOCAL SCHOOLS

Clearview Local Schools has canceled its varsity game at Smithville and JV game at Keystone due to COVID-related protocols.

DOVER CITY SCHOOLS vs INDIAN VALLEY

Varsity, freshmen and JV games against Indian Valley are canceled. The Dover High School athletic office will refund tickets already purchased.

GLENOAK vs AUSTINTOWN FITCH

The varsity and JV games set for this weekend have been canceled for positive COVID-19 cases. Tickets will be automatically refunded. The elementary tailgate will be rescheduled.

WEEK 2 Cancelations

BEACHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Beachwood High School officials on Friday, August 27 said their game against John Marshall was canceled.

School leaders said it was due to the large number of players in quarantine.

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS HIGH SCHOOL

The game against Brookside was canceled due to COVID concerns with their opponents.

The game wasn’t rescheduled nor will it be, and refunds were sent for all those who purchased tickets.

STREETSBORO HIGH SCHOOL

As of Aug. 24, the district reported 8 active COVID-19 student cases at school and 1 active staff case.

The illnesses led to more than 111 students in quarantine. High school students returned to the classroom on Aug. 19.

TRIWAY HIGH SCHOOL

Triway Local Schools announced on August 20 its first 2 games would be canceled.

According to the district, the majority of the football program was in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test of a player.

They were scheduled to play Mogadore.

Beachwood vs Orange

Sebring McKinley vs Leetonia

Triway vs West Holmes