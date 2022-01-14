List: Ohio counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 13 reached 845,707 COVID-19-related deaths and 63.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 37% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 12, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Lucas County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.9% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,358 (5,817 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (238,179 fully vaccinated)

— -0.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#49. Wayne County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.6% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,057 (1,223 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (50,717 fully vaccinated)

— -21.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#48. Tuscarawas County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (77.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,012 (931 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (39,229 fully vaccinated)

— -23.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#47. Cuyahoga County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 849 (10,491 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (764,729 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#46. Champaign County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 85% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 795 (309 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (17,053 fully vaccinated)

— -21.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#45. Montgomery County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.7% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,108 (5,893 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (287,121 fully vaccinated)

— -3.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#44. Fulton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,085 (457 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (21,494 fully vaccinated)

— -8.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#43. Geauga County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.6% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 705 (660 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (55,655 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#42. Highland County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 85% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 920 (397 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (15,743 fully vaccinated)

— -34.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#41. Summit County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.2% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,086 (5,876 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (328,680 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#40. Seneca County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.9% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 921 (508 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (25,919 fully vaccinated)

— -15.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#39. Clermont County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.1% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,193 (2,462 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (112,878 fully vaccinated)

— -2.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#38. Mercer County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 955 (393 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (15,240 fully vaccinated)

— -33.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#37. Huron County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,255 (731 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (26,802 fully vaccinated)

— -17.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#36. Clinton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 102.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,132 (475 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (18,935 fully vaccinated)

— -19.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#35. Stark County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.4% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,074 (3,982 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (194,114 fully vaccinated)

— -6.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#34. Muskingum County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,590 (1,371 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (40,279 fully vaccinated)

— -16.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#33. Fayette County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,283 (366 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (11,897 fully vaccinated)

— -25.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#32. Hancock County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.6% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,032 (782 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (37,140 fully vaccinated)

— -12.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#31. Hamilton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,593 (13,022 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (491,721 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#30. Delaware County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,296 (2,711 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (151,227 fully vaccinated)

— 29.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#29. Clark County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,134 (1,520 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (66,459 fully vaccinated)

— -11.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#28. Franklin County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.6% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,404 (18,486 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (810,246 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#27. Auglaize County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,220 (557 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (17,429 fully vaccinated)

— -31.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#26. Ashland County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (73.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.6% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 998 (534 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (22,430 fully vaccinated)

— -25.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#25. Scioto County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,028 (774 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (35,793 fully vaccinated)

— -15.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#24. Butler County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.2% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,211 (4,640 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (207,873 fully vaccinated)

— -2.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#23. Licking County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.6% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,124 (1,988 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (93,272 fully vaccinated)

— -5.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#22. Belmont County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.6% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,104 (740 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (31,247 fully vaccinated)

— -16.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#21. Pike County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 85% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 839 (233 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (11,793 fully vaccinated)

— -24.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#20. Logan County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.5% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 966 (441 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (18,783 fully vaccinated)

— -26.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#19. Washington County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.6% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 688 (412 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (32,163 fully vaccinated)

— -3.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#18. Gallia County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.6% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 906 (271 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (13,443 fully vaccinated)

— -19.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#17. Van Wert County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.6% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 665 (188 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (11,764 fully vaccinated)

— -25.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#16. Williams County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.6% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 747 (274 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (15,850 fully vaccinated)

— -22.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#15. Medina County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.1% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,321 (2,374 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (110,900 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#14. Sandusky County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.8% more availability than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,195 (699 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (29,792 fully vaccinated)

— -8.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#13. Fairfield County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.3% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,299 (2,047 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (86,511 fully vaccinated)

— -1.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#12. Adams County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.0% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 85% full in Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 776 (215 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (9,310 fully vaccinated)

— -39.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#11. Greene County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.9% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 923 (1,560 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (107,092 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#10. Guernsey County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.2% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,242 (483 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (16,697 fully vaccinated)

— -23.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#9. Richland County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.1% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,164 (1,410 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (51,196 fully vaccinated)

— -24.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#8. Coshocton County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.6% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 811 (297 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (13,710 fully vaccinated)

— -32.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#7. Marion County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,117 (727 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (30,169 fully vaccinated)

— -17.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#6. Crawford County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,313 (545 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (18,039 fully vaccinated)

— -22.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#5. Jefferson County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.4% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,024 (669 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (31,808 fully vaccinated)

— -12.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#4. Ross County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.6% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,084 (831 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (37,336 fully vaccinated)

— -12.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#3. Union County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.2% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,482 (874 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.9% (35,314 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#2. Madison County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.2% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (74.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 966 (432 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (21,969 fully vaccinated)

— -12.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#1. Lake County, OH

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more full than Ohio overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.5% more full than Ohio overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 922 (2,123 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (145,190 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio