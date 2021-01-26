List of Ohio schools eligible for first round of COVID-19 vaccines announced

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio’s coronavirus vaccine rollout continues with school employees scheduled to get their first doses the first week of February.

Today, the Ohio Department of Health released a list of school districts and schools eligible to receive the vaccine first. About 91,000 school employees are set to be eligible for vaccination in the first week, ODH said.

Districts and schools in the following counties are included in the list: Allen, Athens, Butler, Columbiana, Delaware, Franklin, Mahoning, Medina, Montgomery and Summit.

Cincinnati Public Schools employees get their first doses of the vaccine starting later this week, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced.

Other school districts should find out when they’ll be eligible to get the vaccine by Friday, DeWine said in a press conference today. His goal remains to get as many children as possible back to in-person learning by March 1.