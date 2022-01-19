List of Ohio counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 18 reached 852,339 COVID-19-related deaths and 66.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 38.1% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 14, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Ashtabula County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,028 (1,000 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,826 (17,334 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (326 total deaths)

— 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (49,054 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#49. Stark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,047 (3,882 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,173 (71,055 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (1,355 total deaths)

— 40.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (194,756 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#48. Summit County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,048 (5,670 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,047 (103,048 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (1,356 total deaths)

— 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (329,671 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#47. Wyandot County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,056 (230 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,954 (4,562 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (87 total deaths)

— 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (9,990 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#46. Miami County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,061 (1,135 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,900 (21,290 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (381 total deaths)

— 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (48,953 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#45. Tuscarawas County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,077 (991 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,702 (18,123 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (418 total deaths)

— 74.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (39,311 fully vaccinated)

— 23.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#44. Hocking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,079 (305 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,610 (5,260 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (101 total deaths)

— 37.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (13,163 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#43. Licking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,094 (1,934 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,524 (34,531 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (390 total deaths)

— 15.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (93,513 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#42. Highland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,103 (476 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,538 (8,433 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (142 total deaths)

— 26.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (15,804 fully vaccinated)

— 34.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#41. Trumbull County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,105 (2,187 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,334 (36,296 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (736 total deaths)

— 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (105,236 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#40. Allen County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,114 (1,140 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,265 (22,788 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (385 total deaths)

— 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (42,770 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#39. Noble County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,116 (161 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,525 (2,672 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (51 total deaths)

— 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (6,038 fully vaccinated)

— 25.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#38. Shelby County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,126 (547 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,775 (9,123 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (152 total deaths)

— 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (16,899 fully vaccinated)

— 37.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#37. Fulton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,128 (475 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,978 (8,837 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (144 total deaths)

— 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (21,544 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#36. Scioto County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,129 (850 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,388 (15,355 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (198 total deaths)

— 1.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (35,876 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#35. Belmont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,142 (765 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,037 (12,756 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (247 total deaths)

— 41.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (31,319 fully vaccinated)

— 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#34. Morrow County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,149 (406 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,787 (6,637 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (77 total deaths)

— 16.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (14,208 fully vaccinated)

— 28.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#33. Putnam County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,152 (390 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,653 (7,332 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (133 total deaths)

— 51.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (15,973 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#32. Richland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,159 (1,404 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,083 (26,755 total cases)

— 13.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (414 total deaths)

— 31.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (51,338 fully vaccinated)

— 24.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#31. Crawford County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,178 (489 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,504 (9,338 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (172 total deaths)

— 59.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (18,069 fully vaccinated)

— 22.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#30. Marion County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,180 (768 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,047 (16,304 total cases)

— 29.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (227 total deaths)

— 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (30,267 fully vaccinated)

— 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#29. Fayette County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,185 (338 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,777 (6,212 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (85 total deaths)

— 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (11,929 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#28. Jefferson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,196 (781 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,624 (12,166 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (254 total deaths)

— 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (31,889 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#27. Auglaize County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,202 (549 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,084 (9,626 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (139 total deaths)

— 16.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (17,471 fully vaccinated)

— 31.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#26. Montgomery County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,206 (6,411 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,033 (101,198 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (1,559 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (288,014 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#25. Mahoning County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,213 (2,774 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,518 (46,922 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (895 total deaths)

— 50.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (125,537 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#24. Clark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,219 (1,634 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,881 (27,998 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (430 total deaths)

— 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (66,658 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#23. Pickaway County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,252 (732 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,059 (14,649 total cases)

— 29.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (172 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (28,515 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#22. Pike County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,264 (351 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,330 (5,646 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (85 total deaths)

— 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (11,838 fully vaccinated)

— 23.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#21. Guernsey County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,271 (494 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,117 (8,598 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (111 total deaths)

— 10.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (16,743 fully vaccinated)

— 23.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#20. Medina County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,279 (2,299 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,216 (36,337 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (406 total deaths)

— 13.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (111,257 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#19. Henry County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,281 (346 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,851 (5,361 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (90 total deaths)

— 28.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (14,138 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#18. Ross County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,282 (983 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,387 (14,863 total cases)

— 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (247 total deaths)

— 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (37,435 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#17. Fairfield County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,290 (2,033 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,105 (31,681 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (327 total deaths)

— 20.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (86,773 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#16. Huron County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,294 (754 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,905 (12,763 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (179 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (26,855 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#15. Clermont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,295 (2,673 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,391 (40,028 total cases)

— 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (418 total deaths)

— 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (113,174 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#14. Monroe County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,296 (177 new cases, +79% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,107 (2,882 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (67 total deaths)

— 88.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (6,155 fully vaccinated)

— 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#13. Butler County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,305 (4,999 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,908 (72,444 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (918 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (208,422 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#12. Delaware County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,313 (2,747 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,287 (36,160 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (206 total deaths)

— 62.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (151,713 fully vaccinated)

— 29.5% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#11. Sandusky County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,333 (780 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,469 (11,978 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (196 total deaths)

— 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (29,877 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#10. Franklin County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,356 (17,850 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,394 (242,206 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (1,999 total deaths)

— 41.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (812,679 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#9. Wood County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,365 (1,785 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,731 (25,812 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (285 total deaths)

— 16.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (78,497 fully vaccinated)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (78,497 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#8. Warren County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,389 (3,259 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,612 (46,009 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (465 total deaths)

— 23.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (145,052 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#7. Muskingum County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,414 (1,219 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,992 (20,685 total cases)

— 23.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (239 total deaths)

— 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (40,373 fully vaccinated)

— 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#6. Lawrence County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,428 (849 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,121 (13,154 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (186 total deaths)

— 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (28,193 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#5. Athens County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,437 (939 new cases, +116% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,943 (10,415 total cases)

— 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (105 total deaths)

— 38.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (32,735 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#4. Erie County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,443 (1,072 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,277 (17,287 total cases)

— 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (221 total deaths)

— 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (42,530 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#3. Lucas County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,498 (6,415 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,397 (83,088 total cases)

— 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (1,137 total deaths)

— 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (238,849 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#2. Union County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,563 (922 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,987 (12,380 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (82 total deaths)

— 46.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (35,425 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#1. Hamilton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,564 (12,789 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,889 (154,415 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (1,684 total deaths)

— 20.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (493,019 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio