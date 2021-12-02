List of counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 30 had reached 778,667 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of Nov. 29, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Scioto County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (226 new cases, +87% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,188 (12,192 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (182 total deaths)

— 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (34,476 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#49. Pickaway County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 301 (176 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,588 (12,035 total cases)

— 43.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (151 total deaths)

— 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (27,167 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#48. Harrison County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (46 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,604 (2,046 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (52 total deaths)

— 52.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (5,988 fully vaccinated)

— 24.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#47. Wayne County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 309 (357 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,294 (15,383 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (304 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (48,281 fully vaccinated)

— 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#46. Logan County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (142 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,961 (6,833 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (108 total deaths)

— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (17,989 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#45. Brown County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (135 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,186 (7,030 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (115 total deaths)

— 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (16,279 fully vaccinated)

— 29.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#44. Ross County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (240 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,932 (11,448 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (223 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (35,784 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#43. Mercer County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (129 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,523 (6,803 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (97 total deaths)

— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (14,643 fully vaccinated)

— 32.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#42. Fayette County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 319 (91 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,894 (4,819 total cases)

— 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (70 total deaths)

— 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (11,396 fully vaccinated)

— 24.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#41. Marion County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 327 (213 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,990 (13,012 total cases)

— 39.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (194 total deaths)

— 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (28,879 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#40. Adams County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 329 (91 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,257 (4,503 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (109 total deaths)

— 73.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (8,847 fully vaccinated)

— 39.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#39. Erie County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 331 (246 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,656 (12,370 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (198 total deaths)

— 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (40,810 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#38. Tuscarawas County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 333 (306 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,266 (14,043 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (357 total deaths)

— 70.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (37,696 fully vaccinated)

— 22.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#37. Cuyahoga County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 336 (4,144 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,238 (163,502 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (2,636 total deaths)

— 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (725,057 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#36. Union County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 341 (201 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,857 (9,354 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (75 total deaths)

— 44.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (33,035 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#35. Jackson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 342 (111 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,610 (5,708 total cases)

— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (96 total deaths)

— 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (13,891 fully vaccinated)

— 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#34. Huron County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 345 (201 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,408 (9,560 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (155 total deaths)

— 17.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (25,651 fully vaccinated)

— 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#33. Muskingum County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 348 (300 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,011 (16,390 total cases)

— 32.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (206 total deaths)

— 5.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (38,630 fully vaccinated)

— 15.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#32. Wood County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (458 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,960 (19,570 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 188 (246 total deaths)

— 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (74,150 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#31. Hardin County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (110 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,173 (4,759 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (99 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.2% (11,038 fully vaccinated)

— 33.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#30. Hocking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 357 (101 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,138 (3,996 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (93 total deaths)

— 44.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (12,555 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#29. Auglaize County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 361 (165 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,896 (7,714 total cases)

— 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 252 (115 total deaths)

— 11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (16,710 fully vaccinated)

— 30.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#28. Ashland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 363 (194 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,586 (7,801 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (147 total deaths)

— 21.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (21,343 fully vaccinated)

— 24.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#27. Richland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 366 (444 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,940 (20,523 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (336 total deaths)

— 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (48,997 fully vaccinated)

— 23.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#26. Geauga County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 371 (347 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,332 (10,612 total cases)

— 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (174 total deaths)

— 18.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (52,952 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#25. Stark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (1,377 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,123 (52,339 total cases)

— 1.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 316 (1,170 total deaths)

— 39.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (184,753 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#24. Summit County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (2,017 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,930 (69,954 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (1,199 total deaths)

— 2.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (311,176 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#23. Coshocton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (138 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,109 (5,530 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (103 total deaths)

— 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (13,155 fully vaccinated)

— 32.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#22. Fulton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 382 (161 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,529 (6,963 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (111 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (20,516 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#21. Portage County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 383 (622 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,688 (20,614 total cases)

— 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (280 total deaths)

— 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (85,153 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#20. Lorain County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 385 (1,192 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,172 (40,812 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (639 total deaths)

— 9.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (178,652 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#19. Henry County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 389 (105 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,693 (4,238 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (76 total deaths)

— 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (13,469 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#18. Carroll County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 394 (106 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,978 (3,493 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (78 total deaths)

— 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (10,947 fully vaccinated)

— 23.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#17. Medina County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 406 (729 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,006 (25,175 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (351 total deaths)

— 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.5% (105,162 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#16. Defiance County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (155 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,867 (7,186 total cases)

— 31.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (114 total deaths)

— 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (17,312 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#15. Wyandot County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (90 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,861 (3,671 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (73 total deaths)

— 47.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (9,605 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#14. Putnam County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (140 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,917 (6,067 total cases)

— 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (120 total deaths)

— 55.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.0% (15,242 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#13. Paulding County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 423 (79 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,025 (3,179 total cases)

— 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (49 total deaths)

— 15.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (7,386 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#12. Sandusky County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 424 (248 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,400 (9,012 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (166 total deaths)

— 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (28,700 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#11. Mahoning County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (974 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,274 (34,928 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (769 total deaths)

— 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (119,659 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#10. Crawford County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 429 (178 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,952 (7,034 total cases)

— 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (150 total deaths)

— 59.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (17,338 fully vaccinated)

— 21.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#9. Hancock County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (334 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,778 (11,199 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (173 total deaths)

— 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (35,614 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#8. Seneca County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 448 (247 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,711 (8,669 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (156 total deaths)

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (24,897 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#7. Lake County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 458 (1,055 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,607 (31,317 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (493 total deaths)

— 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (138,364 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

#6. Williams County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 463 (170 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,015 (6,243 total cases)

— 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (98 total deaths)

— 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (15,216 fully vaccinated)

— 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#5. Trumbull County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 467 (924 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,394 (26,516 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (611 total deaths)

— 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (100,448 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#4. Columbiana County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 476 (485 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,139 (16,443 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (331 total deaths)

— 43.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (46,116 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#3. Allen County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (498 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,049 (18,473 total cases)

— 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (320 total deaths)

— 37.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (40,626 fully vaccinated)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (40,626 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#2. Van Wert County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 548 (155 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,993 (4,522 total cases)

— 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (91 total deaths)

— 41.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (11,278 fully vaccinated)

— 24.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

#1. Ashtabula County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 600 (583 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,603 (12,255 total cases)

— 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (225 total deaths)

— 1.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (46,612 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio