List of coronavirus summer cancellations and closures

(WJW) – The coronavirus pandemic is prompting many municipalities to cancel upcoming Memorial Day and summer events, due to restrictions on large gatherings.

Here’s an updated list of affected events by city:

AKRON:

Akron Pride Parade and Festival

Akron Marathon summer races

All City-sponsored events with an expected attendance of 250 or more, scheduled before September 7, 2020.

Friday Night Rock the Lock Series

Lock 3 Saturday Night Concerts

Lock 3 Festivals, including: Kids Festival (would have been held June 20) Rib, White and Blue (would have been held July 1-4) Italian Festival (would have been held July 9-11) African American Festival (would have been held July 18-19) Taste of Ireland (would have been held August 8) Pizza Festival (would have been held September 4-6)

The annual Akron Arts Expo (would have been held July 23-26).

Sunday Akron Symphony Orchestra concerts

BEREA

CANTON

Canton Memorial Day parade

ORRVILLE

Orrville 4th of July celebration

PERRY

Perry Memorial Day parade and ceremonies