List of coronavirus summer cancellations and closures

(WJW) – The coronavirus pandemic is prompting many municipalities to cancel upcoming Memorial Day and summer events, due to restrictions on large gatherings.
Here’s an updated list of affected events by city:
AKRON:
- Akron Pride Parade and Festival
- Akron Marathon summer races
- All City-sponsored events with an expected attendance of 250 or more, scheduled before September 7, 2020.
- Friday Night Rock the Lock Series
- Lock 3 Saturday Night Concerts
- Lock 3 Festivals, including:
- Kids Festival (would have been held June 20)
- Rib, White and Blue (would have been held July 1-4)
- Italian Festival (would have been held July 9-11)
- African American Festival (would have been held July 18-19)
- Taste of Ireland (would have been held August 8)
- Pizza Festival (would have been held September 4-6)
- The annual Akron Arts Expo (would have been held July 23-26).
- Sunday Akron Symphony Orchestra concerts
BEREA
CANTON
- Canton Memorial Day parade
ORRVILLE
- Orrville 4th of July celebration
PERRY