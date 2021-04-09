List of colleges, universities requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for return-to-campus

**Watch our previous report on colleges preparing for COVID-19 vaccinations in the video above.**

(WJW) — Colleges and universities across the country are working to bring students back to campus for the fall 2021 semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For some schools, these efforts include requiring all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The universities that have issued vaccination requirements say the decision was made with public health and safety in mind.

Most schools say that individuals with medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated.

Here is the list of universities who have announced vaccination requirements:

Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities, told CNBC she believes more universities will require vaccines.

FOX 8 will update this list as more schools announce COVID-19 vaccination requirements.