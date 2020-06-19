List: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Many cities opted against opening their pools amid the coronavirus pandemic. So as temperatures heat up, here are a few pools and water parks in Northeast Ohio where you can cool down.

Keep in mind, there will be limited capacity to abide by the Ohio Department of Health’s protocols. Some locations require reservations.

More on the directives for pools and aquatic centers under the Responsible RestartOhio plan here

Open water parks:

Clay’s Park

The water park in North Lawrence is open to campers only for swimming, paddleboarding and canoeing.

Great Wolf Lodge

Open starting June 26. Social distancing will be enforced. Surfaces will be cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectant. The water park is also working to minimize surface contact.

Kalahari

The water park in Sandusky has hand sanitizer throughout and asked guests to maintain social distancing in between other groups. EPA approved chemicals are used and safety protocols meet or exceed industry standards. Chairs and loungers will be sanitized frequently.

Pioneer Waterland

Open daily in Chardon. Some slides will remain closed.

Watering Hole at Monsoon Lagoon

Located in Port Clinton. Tickets purchased online are not valid for that day and must be printed. Employees will not be able to access customers’ phones. Rates may change based on occupancy.

Open city pools:

Amherst

The Anna Schmauch Memorial Pool is open from June 15 to Aug. 16 from noon to 7 p.m. It has a maximum capacity of 100.

Cuyahoga Falls

Capacity will be limited. Guests will be escorted to their assigned areas.

Lakewood

Becks Pool at Madison Park and Foster Pool at Lakewood Park will open on July 1.

Mentor

The Civic Center Pool is open daily through Aug. 15 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Available to Mentor residents only. Maximum occupancy of 300. The obstacle course, climbing wall, kiddie pool and splash pad are not available for use. Morton Pool, Garfield Pool and the Walsh Park Spashground are closed for the season.

Rocky River

The outdoor municipal pool is open to Rocky River residents with online registration highly encouraged.

Twinsburg

The Twinsburg Water Park is open to guests with a reserved timeslot. The water slide and other features remain closed.

Westlake

The Westlake Aquatic Center and Peterson Pool are open to pool members and Westlake residents online. Reservations are encouraged. Bring your own chair.

Closed:

City pools in Berea, Chardon, Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Parma, South Euclid. Ledge Pool in Hinkley.