List: Northeast Ohio closures, cancellations and changes amid COVID-19 spike

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The state of Ohio’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, aimed to slow the spread of coronavirus, goes into effect on Nov. 19 and runs for three weeks.

The curfew does not apply to those going to or from work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to a pharmacy. Picking up carry-out or ordering for delivery is permitted, but serving food and drink in person must stop at 10 p.m.

“We’re not shutting down, we’re slowing down,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way virus lives is when it goes from one person to another. We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control.”

In addition, Cuyahoga and Medina counties issued stay-at-home health advisories. Residents are asked to only leave their homes for work, school or essential needs.

