List: Major retailers requiring customers to wear masks amid coronavirus pandemic

UNITED STATES (WKBN) — As coronavirus cases continue to surge across many US states, some of the country’s largest retailers are requiring customers to wear masks.

The following retailers will be requiring masks while visiting their stores:

Apple – Customers are required to wear masks while in all stores since May 17.

Best Buy – Customers must wear a mask starting July 15. Any customer who doesn’t have a face-covering will be provided one. Children and individuals who cannot wear a mask will be allowed to enter the store without one.

BJ’s Wholesale Club – As of July 20 requires customers must wear facial coverings that cover both the mouth and nose while shopping. Children under 2 are exempt.

Costco – Shoppers are required to wear face coverings since May 4. The requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

CVS Pharmacy – Customers must wear a mask starting July 20.

Home Depot – Home Depot’s mask policy goes into effect July 22. The policy states that small children or those who have a valid medical condition will not be required to wear a mask.

Kohl’s – Shoppers are required to wear a face-covering starting July 20. There will be associate greeters at the entrance of every store to welcome shoppers and remind them to wear masks.

Kroger – Customers at all locations must wear a mask starting July 22.

Lowe’s – All customers are required to wear masks or face coverings inside US stores starting July 20.

Marc’s – Northeast Ohio grocery store chain Marc’s will begin requiring customers to wear face coverings, starting on Monday, July 20.

Meijer – All customers must wear face coverings when shopping at any Meijer store or Meijer Express station, effective July 20.

Panera Bread – Guests must wear a mask inside bakery-cafes starting July 15. Masks must be worn at all times, except while eating and drinking. Any customer who does not have a mask is asked to use curbside, delivery or drive-thru services.

Sam’s Club – Club members must wear a mask starting July 20. Complimentary masks will be provided if the member does not have one, or they can be purchased inside the club.

Starbucks – Customers must wear masks in all company-owned cafe locations starting July 15. Customers not wearing coverings will be able to pick up their order in the drive-thru or use curbside pickup through the Starbucks app.

Target – Customers required to wear masks starting August 1. The retailer will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.

Walgreens – Masks required upon entrance at all stores chainwide.

Walmart – Customers must wear masks at all stores starting July 20. Employees will be stationed near store entrances to remind customers of the rule. These employees will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.

West Side Market – Masks are required to visit the West Side Market. The organization says this is for the safety of vendors, shoppers and the community.

FOX 8 will update this list as retailers announce or change mask mandates.

