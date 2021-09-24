List: Cleveland-area establishments requiring COVID-19 vaccination

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Watch in the video player above: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces new vaccination incentive for young people.)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A growing number of restaurants and businesses in Northeast Ohio are requiring patrons to be vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Felice Urban Cafe, Lachmere Boulevard, Cleveland

Felice’s policy is proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours.

LBM, Madison Avenue, Lakewood

The cocktail bar said all guests dining indoors must have their vaccination card, a copy of it or a picture with it. Negative test results within 72 hours are also accepted.

MOJO World Eats, Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

MOJO announced on Sept. 8 that it will require proof of vaccination.

Toast, West 65th Street, Cleveland

Starting Oct. 1, the restaurant will required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of your visit. Those without can order takeout or dine on the patio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral