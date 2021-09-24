List: Cleveland-area establishments requiring COVID-19 vaccination

(Watch in the video player above: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces new vaccination incentive for young people.)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A growing number of restaurants and businesses in Northeast Ohio are requiring patrons to be vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Felice Urban Cafe, Lachmere Boulevard, Cleveland

Felice’s policy is proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours.

LBM, Madison Avenue, Lakewood

The cocktail bar said all guests dining indoors must have their vaccination card, a copy of it or a picture with it. Negative test results within 72 hours are also accepted.

MOJO World Eats, Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

MOJO announced on Sept. 8 that it will require proof of vaccination.

Toast, West 65th Street, Cleveland

Starting Oct. 1, the restaurant will required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of your visit. Those without can order takeout or dine on the patio.