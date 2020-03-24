Line at Greater Cleveland Food Bank backs up traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The line of cars outside the Greater Cleveland Food Bank backed up traffic on Waterloo Road on Tuesday.

It was the organization's second day of drive-thru food pick-up during the coronavirus shutdown. Officials said 900 people came to the food bank during the first hour on Tuesday.

The Ohio National Guard assisted the efforts in packing and loading the boxes of food.

(Photo: Suzanne Stratford/FOX 8)

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said more than 130,000 people filed for unemployment during the shutdown.

Anyone in need of food should call the Greater Cleveland Food Bank help center at 216-738-2067 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to be directed to a local pantry.

