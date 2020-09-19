Light Up the Lake fireworks show rescheduled for tonight, now canceled in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s annual Fourth of July Light Up the Lake firework celebration was postponed this summer, like so many events, due to coronavirus concerns.

And although the rescheduled event date was moved to Sept. 19, tonight, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance tells FOX 8 the fireworks will not go on as planned after all.

“With attendees’ safety of the utmost importance, Light Up the Lake, Cleveland’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show, will no longer take place on its rescheduled date of Sept. 19,” an Alliance representative told FOX 8 in an email.

The decision was not an easy one, the Alliance made clear, but one that had to be made for the community’s “well-being.”

No other date was offered as an alternative for the fireworks presentation, which normally draws thousands to the shores of Lake Erie each year.

You can catch a glimpse of the 2019 fireworks show in the video at the top of the story.

