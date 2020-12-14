‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Healthcare workers in high-risk roles among first to get vaccine

CLEVELAND (WJW)– As vaccine shipments head to Northeast Ohio, local healthcare workers are preparing to receive the first doses.

“It feels great!” said Cleveland VA Medical Center Community Living Center Nurse Fidelis Uzomah.

Uzomah cares for nursing home patients and is one of the people first in line to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

With a high-risk job, he also just watched his wife and young son recover from the virus at home.

“About a month ago my wife and 11-year-old son came down with Covid,” he said. “It was tough trying to isolate myself.”

The VA Northeast Ohio Health System says it will be receiving nearly 3,000 vaccine doses and will begin administering them to caregivers and at-risk patients in nursing home units and Covid wards this week.

“This is light at the end of the tunnel,” Uzomah said. “A lot of my colleagues can’t wait for this moment. This is going to be a big relief.”

He said he’s confident the vaccine is safe and trusts the research that led to its approval.

Looking forward to protection that could keep him on the job, Uzomah said he’ll gladly be an example to encourage others to be vaccinated.

“Between the vaccine and the virus, I would choose the vaccine any time,” he said.

READ MORE HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: