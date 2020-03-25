1  of  2
Legislator encourages Ohioans to display stop signs alerting others of medical needs

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — State Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-3) has shared signs that Ohioans can use to alert potential visitors and first responders if someone in the home is has a medical condition.

This is in effort to prevent exposure and further spread of COVID-19.

The signs, made by Gator Bait Gear, feature different variations of the phrase “someone in this house has complex medical needs.” 

There are signs specific for someone with an autoimmune disorder, heart problems, chronic illness, chronic respiratory illness, and one that designates a person is undergoing cancer treatment.

There are also signs designated for children, people with complex medical needs and those who are considered high risk.

Ohioans are encouraged to use and share the signs.

