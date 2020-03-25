LeBron James Family Foundation feeds 1,300 for Taco Tuesday

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The LeBron James Family Foundation made it a special Taco Tuesday for families in the Akron area.

The foundation said food is the biggest concerns for families at the I PROMISE School during the coronavirus shutdown. The school’s family resource center food pantry provides non-perishable items, but the LJFF felt they really needed a hot meal.

That’s why the foundation teamed up with I PROMISE teachers, volunteers from Chase and Akron Family Restaurant. The group delivered meals to families’ doors to maintain proper social distancing.

They served more than 1,300 people, including all 342 students at the I PROMISE School, which teaches third through fifth grade. Another round of hot meal delivery is planned for next Tuesday for all families in the I PROMISE network.

(Photo courtesy: LeBron James Family Foundation)

