Lawmakers urge Secretary of State LaRose to reverse decision that only allows one secure ballot drop box per county

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Democratic lawmakers from Ohio sent a letter to Secretary of State Frank LaRose today urging him to reconsider a decision he made last week that prohibits county boards of election from offering more than one secure ballot drop box.

The lawmakers, which include U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, along with U.S. Representatives Marcy Kaptur, Joyce Beatty, Tim Ryan and Marcia Fudge, argued that only having one absentee ballot box per county makes it more challenging for some to vote, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The idea that 850,000 voters in both Franklin and Cuyahoga counties or that over half a million voters in Hamilton and Lucas counties must wait for one secure box, tries even our patience,” the lawmakers wrote in the joint statement. “We urge you to reconsider your decision, and use your authority to permit local boards of elections to locate additional secure boxes in their communities. To do otherwise will greatly limit access for too many Ohio citizens, effectively suppressing their voices, when they simply want to exercise their constitutional right to vote in this year’s general election.”

Read the letter in full right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: