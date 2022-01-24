LaRose tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks with staff members at Ohio’s election command center, in Columbus, Ohio. LaRose launched his reelection bid on Monday, May 17, 2021, touting the state’s smooth 2020 election even as many fellow Republicans expressed unfounded doubts in the presidential result and GOP lawmakers are backing a major rewrite to state voting laws. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s secretary of state has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office confirmed the diagnosis Monday night.

The spokesperson said LaRose started experiencing minor symptoms Sunday night.

He is currently in isolation and has postponed all public events for the week. Conforming to CDC guidelines, everyone who has been in close contact with LaRose has been notified of his diagnosis.

LaRose is fully vaccinated and boosted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:
Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app