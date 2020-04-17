Large venues cautiously optimistic about reopening of state, wonder what it means for them

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — With Governor DeWine discussing plans to reopen the state, many large venues are now wondering what this means for them.

“The goals are pretty common sense and pretty easy, protect the employees and those businesses that are open to the public like retail and protect the customers,” Governor Mike Dewine said at his daily news conference Friday.

SOZA Fitness in Parma closed its doors in accordance with the governors order in mid-March, so they’ve taken their instructions online.

“I miss my Soza family. I mean this is part of our life,” SOZA Fitness Owner D.K. Jones said.

She said she’s cautiously optimistic about reopening soon. So far, no new guidelines have been issued. However, she is curious what they’ll include.

“There has to be some guidelines and what does that mean when members come in, we take their temperature? Do we make them put on a mask if there’s ten people here at a time? Sometimes our classes are 20-30 people at a time, so how does that look?” Jones said.

Governor Dewine said they hope to have a clearer picture of how to move forward to reopen the state late next week.