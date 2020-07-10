Lakewood restaurant Salt closes for coronavirus exposure

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– Salt is closed until further notice as staff waits for results of coronavirus testing, the Lakewood restaurant said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

“It has been brought to our attention that we have been exposed to COVID-19. Effective immediately, we will be closed to be tested and await results. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. We look forward to serving you again, soon,” Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison said in the post.

Salt, located on Detroit Avenue, reopened following the coronavirus shutdown on June 1 with mandatory masks for guests while entering and exiting the dining room.

In Cuyahoga County, there have been 8,518 cases of COVID-19 and 383 deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s one of the counties in Level 3 of the state’s Public Health Advisory Alert System, which measures an area’s risk for the virus.

Counties in Level 3 fall under Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s mask mandate for public areas.

