Lakewood Community Fest canceled due to coronavirus

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The 2020 Lakewood Community Fest has been canceled for September.

The Lakewood Community Festival Board made the announcement on Facebook.

The 33rd annual event was scheduled for September.

The board canceled the event due to safety concerns from coronavirus.

“…to go forward would put families, community groups, vendors, and volunteers at risk for exposure to the virus,” the board wrote in a statement.

“Given the current public safety guidelines, the Community Festival must be canceled,” they wrote.

They have not set a date for next year at this time.

