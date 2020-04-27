Lakewood cancelling all city-sponsored events through May 31 due to coronavirus pandemic

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Lakewood has decided to cancel all city-sponsored events through May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, those changes will also apply to the following:

City buildings will remain closed through May 31, except by appointment.

The Lakewood Municipal Court will continue to operate within City Hall during the Court’s posted hours. Those with business before the Court will be permitted to enter as usual.

City pavilions are closed and public and private events have been canceled through May 31.

Playgrounds and park restrooms will remain closed through May 31. Parks are open to the public with the requirement of social distancing and no group gatherings.

*Read more stories on the coronavirus pandemic here.*

“I am encouraged by the progress we are making in Ohio to flatten the curve. However, I have also seen the number of COVID-19 cases in Lakewood steadily increase each week in data released by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health,” said Mayor Meghan George. “We live in the most densely populated community in Ohio. That makes Lakewood exceptional and, as such, we must take exceptional steps to protect ourselves.”

The City of Lakewood has established a phone number featuring a recording of daily updates. Call 216-227-3240 to hear the latest coronavirus/COVID-19 news.