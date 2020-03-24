Lakeland Community College employee tests positive for coronavirus

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Lakeland Community College reports an employee has reported to them that they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They say the employee is self-isolating.

According to the school, the employee was last on campus on March 16 and began feeling ill the same day.

The employee believes all their activity took place within the H-Building.

The school reports that students were on spring break from March 7 to 13 and classes were suspended the week following that as the school transitioned to remote learning.

The school says it is in touch with the Lake County Health District.

The Ohio Department of Health reports 8 coronavirus cases in Lake County.

It is not clear if this employee is included in that number.